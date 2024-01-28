News you can trust since 1854
Beautiful property for sale in Warkworth could be superb holiday let investment or dream retirement home

A stone-built property in an idyllic location is available to purchase.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 28th Jan 2024, 15:54 GMT

The Grade II listed house is situated in the Northumberland village of Warkworth, a highly desirable location with excellent coastal views.

It includes three good sized bedrooms and three bathrooms spread across two floors and its elegant interior includes an arched entrance door and windows, which allows for lots of natural light making the property a superb holiday let investment or a dream retirement home.

The ‘rare opportunity’ house also boasts a generous sized garden to the rear with a coastal theme and decked walkways.

It is on the market with Distinctive Living, Newcastle, for £850,000.

