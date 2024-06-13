Craster South Farm is full of character with exciting features including four bedrooms and three bathrooms, a large rear garden, a mezzanine lounge and a tall chimney from the forge and smithy that was once in place on the site.

The charming property is semi-detached and has distinctive architectural features reflecting its previous use as a dovecote and former farm buildings.

Inside you will find a cosy set up of a downstairs living room and a spiral staircase from the kitchen to the mezzanine lounge.

The property is on the market with Rook Matthews Sayer, Alnwick, with a guide price of £660,000.