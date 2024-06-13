Craster South Farm is on the market for £660,00.Craster South Farm is on the market for £660,00.
Beautiful home with period features for sale in Craster on the Northumberland coast

By Lauren Coulson
Published 13th Jun 2024, 15:42 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 16:31 BST
A stunning property with exposed beams and original forge chimney is on the market on the Northumberland coast.

Craster South Farm is full of character with exciting features including four bedrooms and three bathrooms, a large rear garden, a mezzanine lounge and a tall chimney from the forge and smithy that was once in place on the site.

The charming property is semi-detached and has distinctive architectural features reflecting its previous use as a dovecote and former farm buildings.

Inside you will find a cosy set up of a downstairs living room and a spiral staircase from the kitchen to the mezzanine lounge.

The property is on the market with Rook Matthews Sayer, Alnwick, with a guide price of £660,000.

Front exterior.

1. Craster South Farm

Front exterior. Photo: Rightmove

Rear elevation.

2. Craster South Farm

Rear elevation. Photo: Rightmove

Garden.

3. Craster South Farm

Garden. Photo: Rightmove

Living room.

4. Craster South Farm

Living room. Photo: Rightmove

