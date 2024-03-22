This 3-bedroom 3-bathroom property is described as ‘an exquisite Grade II listed gem’ and once served as the court house and police station in Whittingham.

It has featured in Country Living Magazine due to its stylish interior as designed by the current owners, who have given each room its own display of character using colour and light to their advantage while keeping its original charm.

The layout has potential for two more bedrooms, making the interior even more expansive and functional.

The property sits over approximately half an acre of gardens and grounds that include a double garage connected to a beautiful separate sunroom.

The Old Court House is on the market with Fine & Country, Newcastle and Northumberland for offers in excess of £650,000.