Beautiful home which was once the court house and police station in Whittingham is put for sale

A 165-year-old property in Whittingham with stunning original features is on the market.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 15:42 GMT

This 3-bedroom 3-bathroom property is described as ‘an exquisite Grade II listed gem’ and once served as the court house and police station in Whittingham.

It has featured in Country Living Magazine due to its stylish interior as designed by the current owners, who have given each room its own display of character using colour and light to their advantage while keeping its original charm.

The layout has potential for two more bedrooms, making the interior even more expansive and functional.

The property sits over approximately half an acre of gardens and grounds that include a double garage connected to a beautiful separate sunroom.

The Old Court House is on the market with Fine & Country, Newcastle and Northumberland for offers in excess of £650,000.

The Old Court House dates back to 1859 and has retained its original period features.

1. The Old Court House.jpg

The Old Court House dates back to 1859 and has retained its original period features. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Front exterior.

2. The Old Court House

Front exterior. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Breakfast room/snug.

3. The Old Court House

Breakfast room/snug. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Kitchen.

4. The Old Court House

Kitchen. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Grade IINewcastleNorthumberland