A 200-acre farm in one of the most stunning parts of Northumberland has been put up for sale.

Redshaw, near Elsdon in Redesdale, is now on the market through property consultancy Galbraith.

The centrepiece of the property is an outstanding four-bedroom family home which has been lovingly created by the current owners from the original working farmhouse.

There is also a residential annexe and other buildings with potential for a variety of uses (subject to obtaining the relevant consents).

Redshaw Farm.

The land includes approximately 22.49 acres of meadow land, 170.10 acres grazing land and 1.90 acres of mixed woodland, which provide substantial wildlife and ecological interest, as well as sporting potential.

Redshaw is subject to a Mid-Tier Countryside Stewardship Scheme, running until 31st December 2028. This delivers an annual management payment of over £13,000 in respect of hedgerow and grazing management.

Alistair Cochrane of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “The current owners have devoted enormous attention over the last 30 years to the creation of a fabulous family home and the enhancement of the land and field boundaries. The result is a superbly presented rural property with great charm and formidable environmental credentials.

“In short, Redshaw offers the chance of a stunning home in its own private domain, in the very heart of Northumberland.”

The farmhouse.

The property is offered for sale either as a whole, at a Guide Price of £1.9m or in two lots as follows: Lot 1: Redshaw House, gardens, pasture and woodland extending to 13.42 acres: Guide Price £1,200,000. Lot 2: Mowing land, pasture and woodland extending to around 183.84 acres: Guide Price £700,000.