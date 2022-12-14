News you can trust since 1854
Savills

Beautiful coastal manor house in the shadow of Bamburgh Castle up for sale with whopping price-tag

This eight-bed home is astounding.

By Jack Marshall
4 minutes ago
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 8:52am

On the market for £1.8m with Savills, this Bamburgh property not only sits a stone’s throw from Bamburgh Castle but also sits next to the idyllic Bamburgh Castle Cricket Club wicket. Occupying a prime location on the north east coast, this home has an immaculate interior, spcious bedrooms, and modern design. Take a look around...

1. St. Aidans

Savills

Photo: Savills

2. St. Aidan's

Savills

Photo: Savills

3. St. Aidans

Savills

Photo: Savills

4. St. Aidans

Savills

Photo: Savills

Bamburgh CastleSavills