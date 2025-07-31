Beautiful 'chocolate box' cottages put up for sale on the Northumberland coast

By Ian Smith
Published 31st Jul 2025, 11:00 BST
A pair of beautiful ‘chocolate box’ stone-built cottages oozing charm and character have come on to the market.

The pair of two bedroomed properties – one is used as a main home and the other is a successful holiday let – are in Longhoughton, near Alnwick, and for sale through Elizabeth Humphreys Homes for £650,000.

The two cottages are in Longhoughton.

1. Longhoughton

The two cottages are in Longhoughton. Photo: RightMove

The spacious lounge with wood burner in Breezes Cottage.

2. Sitting room

The spacious lounge with wood burner in Breezes Cottage. Photo: RightMove

The kitchen in Breezes Cottage is located at the rear of the property and has been upgraded to offer a good number of wall and base units.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen in Breezes Cottage is located at the rear of the property and has been upgraded to offer a good number of wall and base units. Photo: RightMove

The primary bedroom in Breezes Cottage, is a spacious double room.

4. Bedroom 1

The primary bedroom in Breezes Cottage, is a spacious double room. Photo: RightMove

