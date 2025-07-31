The pair of two bedroomed properties – one is used as a main home and the other is a successful holiday let – are in Longhoughton, near Alnwick, and for sale through Elizabeth Humphreys Homes for £650,000.
1 / 4
The pair of two bedroomed properties – one is used as a main home and the other is a successful holiday let – are in Longhoughton, near Alnwick, and for sale through Elizabeth Humphreys Homes for £650,000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.