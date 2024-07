The four-bedroom dormer bungalow on Harbour Road in Beadnell is due to be sold in an online sale on July 31.

With its vast gardens to the rear it presents an amazing opportunity for a buyer to own a substantial plot in a prime location.

There is also massive potential to enhance, extend, and redevelop the existing building and create a truly magnificent coastal home.

It is being marketed by Rook Matthews Sayer, Alnwick with a guide price of £400,000.

1 . Beadnell 1 An aerial view of the site.Photo: RightMove Photo Sales

2 . Beadnell 2 The sea view from the property on Harbour Road.Photo: RightMove Photo Sales