There is a catch though as the property is available on a 50-year lease from the landowner, The National Trust – of which 36 years are remaining.
The snug timber hut, which measures 9ft by 15ft, is near Newton-by-the-Sea and Embleton Bay.
Alnwick based estate agent George F White said: ‘Low Newton is a sought after coastal area where properties rarely come to market.
‘The property is a stone's throw from the sandy beach enjoying wonderful views of Dunstanburgh Castle.
‘Just around the corner there is The Ship pub offering good food and the Joiners Arms is a walk up the hill to High Newton.’
It sits within the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Parking is available nearby.
Viewing strictly by arrangement with the agents: Call George F White on 01665 603581.