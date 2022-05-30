There is a catch though as the property is available on a 50-year lease from the landowner, The National Trust – of which 36 years are remaining.

The snug timber hut, which measures 9ft by 15ft, is near Newton-by-the-Sea and Embleton Bay.

Alnwick based estate agent George F White said: ‘Low Newton is a sought after coastal area where properties rarely come to market.

A beach hut at Newton-by-the-Sea has gone up for sale. Picture: George F White

‘The property is a stone's throw from the sandy beach enjoying wonderful views of Dunstanburgh Castle.

‘Just around the corner there is The Ship pub offering good food and the Joiners Arms is a walk up the hill to High Newton.’

It sits within the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Parking is available nearby.

The beach view from the Low Newton property. Picture: George F White

Viewing strictly by arrangement with the agents: Call George F White on 01665 603581.