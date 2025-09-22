A leading housebuilder is set to unveil its latest 260-home development in Morpeth.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located off Cottingwood Lane, Laurel Chase by Barratt Homes will offer a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes designed to cater to a variety of buyers.

Two show homes will be able to view at the development’s launch, including the four bedroom Radleigh and five bedroom Marlowe styles, allowing house hunters to experience the quality of the homes and envision life at the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to providing much-needed new homes in Morpeth, Barratt Homes will also be contributing over £1.4 million to the local community, including £1.3 million towards primary and secondary education, as well as £180,000 towards public transport.

A CGI Street Scene at Barratt Homes' new Laurel Chase development.

Steven Ball, sales director at Barratt Homes North East, said: “We’re proud to bring forward this development that reflects our dedication to quality and thoughtful design. It is incredibly rewarding to invest in communities where people truly want to live.

“With brand-new homes soon available to reserve, we encourage prospective house buyers to register their interest and be among the first to receive exciting updates and exclusive offers at our new development.”

Laurel Chase is located on the outskirts of of Morpeth, offering a semi-rural setting with essential amenities and green open spaces close by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools, shops and parks are all within walking distance, and the development is well-connected for commuters, with Morpeth Station in proximity and easy access to the A1.

Those who registered an interest in the first release of homes are invited to a pre-launch event, taking place on Friday, September 26