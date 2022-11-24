A shop with apartment has been put up for sale on one of Northumberland’s prettiest streets.

The owners of Country Folk and Country House Gifts & Gallery in Bamburgh are selling up after 16 years due to retirement.

The Grade II listed property is part of a terrace of six properties on Front Street.

The rear and upper sections were occupied as living accommodation by previous proprietors but have, in recent years been used as an office and a stock room.

It is on the market with George F White with a guide price of £750,000.

Take a closer look with these nine pictures.

1. Shop The property has been home to Country Folk and and Country House Gifts & Gallery. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales

2. Gifts The gift shop. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales

3. Clothing The shop has specialised in country clothing. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales

4. Store The shop currently sells quality gifts and artwork. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales