The property on Front Street, Bamburgh, is on the market with George F White, Alnwick.

Bamburgh shop with apartment put up for sale due to retirement

A shop with apartment has been put up for sale on one of Northumberland’s prettiest streets.

By Ian Smith
5 minutes ago
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 3:37pm

The owners of Country Folk and Country House Gifts & Gallery in Bamburgh are selling up after 16 years due to retirement.

The Grade II listed property is part of a terrace of six properties on Front Street.

The rear and upper sections were occupied as living accommodation by previous proprietors but have, in recent years been used as an office and a stock room.

It is on the market with George F White with a guide price of £750,000.

Take a closer look with these nine pictures.

1. Shop

The property has been home to Country Folk and and Country House Gifts & Gallery.

2. Gifts

The gift shop.

3. Clothing

The shop has specialised in country clothing.

4. Store

The shop currently sells quality gifts and artwork.

BamburghNorthumberlandGrade II