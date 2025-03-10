Bamburgh ranked among the top nine beautiful seaside towns to live in by over 50s lifestyle community
Travel, community and lifestyle community for over 50s, Rest Less, listed nine beautiful seaside towns that are perfect for either a staycation or long term home.
Bamburgh was recognised for its rural charm and the appeal of peace and quiet, in a more secluded location compared to its southern alternatives.
The site described the Northumbrian village as: “Surrounded by windswept beaches and beautiful moorland, the picturesque village is enchanting – boasting cosy pubs and cafes tucked away down side streets, old, snug cottages, and grand houses backing onto vast greens.”
This comes as no surprise – as Bamburgh has been voted the UK’s best seaside destination by Which? for four years running, which the site gives mention to, alongside the historic castle and scenic beach.
Other towns listed include: Salcombe, Devon; Tenby, Wales; and Portrush, Northern Ireland.