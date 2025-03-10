Bamburgh has been named on a list of the most beautiful seaside towns for those who ‘have always dreamt of living by the sea’.

Travel, community and lifestyle community for over 50s, Rest Less, listed nine beautiful seaside towns that are perfect for either a staycation or long term home.

Bamburgh was recognised for its rural charm and the appeal of peace and quiet, in a more secluded location compared to its southern alternatives.

The site described the Northumbrian village as: “Surrounded by windswept beaches and beautiful moorland, the picturesque village is enchanting – boasting cosy pubs and cafes tucked away down side streets, old, snug cottages, and grand houses backing onto vast greens.”

Bamburgh beach and castle. Picture: Pixabay

This comes as no surprise – as Bamburgh has been voted the UK’s best seaside destination by Which? for four years running, which the site gives mention to, alongside the historic castle and scenic beach.

Other towns listed include: Salcombe, Devon; Tenby, Wales; and Portrush, Northern Ireland.