A barn conversion within walking distance of Bamburgh has gone on the market.

The Granary at Dukesfield is a detached four bedroom property currently being run as a successful holiday rental.

It boasts a large parking area in front of the house, suitable for three cars, a large south facing garden, a patio off the sitting room which is ideal for family BBQ’s and evening drinks and a separate secure outbuilding.

Being positioned a mile out of Bamburgh means The Granary enjoys peace and quiet and rural bliss yet is only a 10 to 15 minute walk from the popular village and its magnificent castle and beach.

It is on the market with Paton & Co for offers over £825,000.

