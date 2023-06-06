News you can trust since 1854
The Granary, Dukesfield, Bamburgh.

Bamburgh barn conversion hits the market

A barn conversion within walking distance of Bamburgh has gone on the market.
By Ian Smith
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:40 BST

The Granary at Dukesfield is a detached four bedroom property currently being run as a successful holiday rental.

It boasts a large parking area in front of the house, suitable for three cars, a large south facing garden, a patio off the sitting room which is ideal for family BBQ’s and evening drinks and a separate secure outbuilding.

Being positioned a mile out of Bamburgh means The Granary enjoys peace and quiet and rural bliss yet is only a 10 to 15 minute walk from the popular village and its magnificent castle and beach.

It is on the market with Paton & Co for offers over £825,000.

A patio off the sitting room is ideal for family BBQ’s and evening drinks.

1. Al fresco dining

A patio off the sitting room is ideal for family BBQ’s and evening drinks. Photo: RightMove

The Granary boasts a large parking area in front of the house.

2. Dukesfield

The Granary boasts a large parking area in front of the house. Photo: RightMove

A large family kitchen/dining room.

3. Kitchen

A large family kitchen/dining room. Photo: RightMove

The property is within walking distance of Bamburgh.

4. Castle

The property is within walking distance of Bamburgh. Photo: RightMove

Related topics:Bamburgh