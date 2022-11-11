News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Blacketts Apartments, Bamburgh

Bamburgh apartment set to go under the hammer at auction

A rare opportunity has arisen to buy a flat in one of Northumberland’s most popular seaside villages.

By Ian Smith
37 minutes ago

The two-bedroom property, within the Blacketts Apartments complex on Ingram Road, is a short walk from numerous restaurants, pubs and shops.

A little further is the majestic Bamburgh Castle and, beyond that, its famous beach.

It is being marketed by Rook Matthews Sayer, with a guide price of £179,950, for sale by auction on December 13.

1. Apartment

The first floor flat is in the Blacketts Apartments.

Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales

2. Living room

The flat has a spacious living room.

Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen/diner

The property's kitchen and dining area.

Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales

4. Kitchen

Another view of the kitchen.

Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
BamburghNorthumberlandBamburgh Castle
Next Page
Page 1 of 3