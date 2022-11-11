Bamburgh apartment set to go under the hammer at auction
A rare opportunity has arisen to buy a flat in one of Northumberland’s most popular seaside villages.
The two-bedroom property, within the Blacketts Apartments complex on Ingram Road, is a short walk from numerous restaurants, pubs and shops.
A little further is the majestic Bamburgh Castle and, beyond that, its famous beach.
It is being marketed by Rook Matthews Sayer, with a guide price of £179,950, for sale by auction on December 13.
