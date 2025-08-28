Ayton Castle in Scotland put up for sale with unique 14th century barony title also available

By Ian Smith
Published 28th Aug 2025, 11:54 BST
Ayton Castle has been put up for sale for offers over £3.25m.

Set in 60 acres a few miles from Berwick-upon-Tweed, it is widely regarded as Scotland’s finest baronial-style building with 17 bedrooms, a successful livery business and its own narrow gauge railway.

The castle is one of only two Baronial structures by architect James Gillespie Graham.

In 1873, Mark Twain, author of Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, bought the Dining Room fireplace mantel which is now housed in the Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, Connecticut.

Uniquely, the Barony of Ayton, which dates back to 1324, is also available for purchase.

Since 2014, the current owners have undertaken significant improvements including partial rewiring, re-plumbing and the redecoration of several of the principal rooms.

They have also created a formal garden to the southern front of the house and installed a 10¼-inch gauge 600m railway which winds through part of the grounds and comes with its own platform, ticket office, engine/rolling stock shed and joiner’s shop.

The owners run a successful livery business. There is stabling for approximately nine horses and an all-weather manège.

The three state rooms feature magnificent 17th-century Scottish-style plasterwork. At the southern end lies the family wing, with service areas and a courtyard to the north.

Ayton Castle is on the market through the GSC Grays Alnwick office.

Ayton Castle, near Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Photo: RightMove

The formal garden with fountain as its centrepiece.

Photo: RightMove

The property comes with its own narrow gauge railway.

Photo: RightMove

There is stabling for nine horses.

Photo: RightMove

