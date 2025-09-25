The former St Mark’s United Reformed Church in Amble is available to purchase in an online auction.placeholder image
Auction for former church in Amble that has planning permission to convert to residential

By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Sep 2025, 11:26 BST
The former St Mark's United Reformed Church in Amble is available to purchase in an online auction.

The property comprises 2,800 sq ft of accommodation arranged over a ground floor car park located to the rear and the side.

It benefits from full panning permission granted for conversion into three residential dwellings – two three-bedroom units and one larger two-bedroom unit.

The property also offers good access to local amenities including shops, cafes and schools, and benefits from proximity to the marina and coastline.

The Savills auction ends at 9am on Wednesday, October 1. The guide price is £180,000. For more information and to take part in the auction, go to https://auctions.savills.co.uk/auctions/1-october-2025-194/former-st-marks-united-reformed-church-wellwood-street-morpethnorthumberland-ne65-0el-18898

CGI for how conversion could look inside the property.

It benefits from full panning permission granted for conversion into three residential dwellings.

