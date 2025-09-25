The property comprises 2,800 sq ft of accommodation arranged over a ground floor car park located to the rear and the side.

It benefits from full panning permission granted for conversion into three residential dwellings – two three-bedroom units and one larger two-bedroom unit.

The property also offers good access to local amenities including shops, cafes and schools, and benefits from proximity to the marina and coastline.

The Savills auction ends at 9am on Wednesday, October 1. The guide price is £180,000. For more information and to take part in the auction, go to https://auctions.savills.co.uk/auctions/1-october-2025-194/former-st-marks-united-reformed-church-wellwood-street-morpethnorthumberland-ne65-0el-18898

1 . Former St Mark's United Reformed Church 2 CGI for how conversion could look inside the property. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . Former St Mark's United Reformed Church 3 It benefits from full panning permission granted for conversion into three residential dwellings. Photo: Savills Photo Sales