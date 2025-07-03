Ascent Homes breaks ground on Longhorsley development

This week, Northumberland-based housebuilder Ascent Homes broke ground on its newest development in Longhorsley, marking its seventh scheme in the county.

St Helen’s Gate will comprise 55 new family homes, including a collection of four-bedroom houses and a range of affordable bungalows, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom homes, thoughtfully designed with the needs of the local community in mind.

Designed to complement its rural surroundings, the development will blend seamlessly with the character of the village and maximise the views of the countryside.

Paul Errington, Director at Ascent Homes, said: “We are thrilled to put the first spades in the ground here at St Helens Gate in Longhorsley. This development will add a contemporary element to the picturesque village and bring much-needed new homes to the area.

Caption: From left to right: Steven Harrison, CEO at Advance Northumberland, Cllr (L-R) Colin William Horncastle and Paul Errington, Director of Ascent Homes.

“Both the affordable houses and the four-bedroom homes are being built with sustainability in mind, and all will be treated to fantastic views of Northumberland. All of our homes are built to the highest standards and are sympathetic to the surrounding area.”

Ascent Homes has now built over 750 homes across the county and has plans to build hundreds more in the coming years.

Councillor Colin Horncastle, Cabinet member for Housing and Planning said: “This development represents the type of considered and community-focused growth we want to see in rural Northumberland. St Helen’s Gate will not only bring high-quality housing to Longhorsley but will also meet the real needs of local people, particularly older residents looking to downsize without leaving the area they love.

“Ascent Homes continues to play a key role in delivering the County Council’s commitment to sustainable communities, and we are proud to support the team as this new project gets underway.”

The first plots at St Helen’s Gate will be available to reserve this autumn, with demand expected to be high across the full range of homes on offer.