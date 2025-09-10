Amble residents interested in renting one of the new affordable HUSK bungalows being built are being encouraged to sign up and apply through Northumberland Homefinder.

The 14 new bungalows are being funded by Northumberland County Council as part of its mission to deliver more affordable housing in areas of need.

The one and two bedroom homes are situated on old county council garage sites and are almost complete and ready for occupation. They are located on St Lawrence Avenue (3), Kennedy Road (4), Alndale (4) and Andrew Drive (3).

The properties will be listed at http://www.northumberlandhomefinder.org.uk which will also show all homes available for let.

Local residents will need to ensure they are registered on Northumberland Homefinder to ensure they can be considered.

Each applicant will be assessed on their housing need and will be given a banding. This is used to determine the applicant’s position on the list for a property, once they have placed a bid.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “These bungalows are small scale developments on brownfield sites which have really smartened up the area.

"The new bungalows will be available for affordable rent and will really make a big difference to elderly residents in Amble who are looking to down-size from larger properties but who want to stay in their local community. They will also be available to younger residents and small families in need of level access accommodation.”

The council has been working with North East based HUSK to develop the bungalows.