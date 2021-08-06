Winner David Taylor (seated) with Carlo Biagioni. Picture: Jane Coltman

You could be talking about some of Alnwick’s beautiful courtyard and patio gardens that are usually hidden from public view.

As the results of this year’s Alnwick Courtyard and Patio Festival are announced, there is the opportunity to take a virtual tour around the normally secret gardens via a video that has just been released.

Winner, David Taylor, has created an Italian-inspired courtyard at The Coach House in Belvedere Terrace and, according to him, all you need is ‘a watering can and a bit of luck’.

The garden at The John Bull Inn.

Elizabeth and Philip Angier of Percy Terrace took second spot and third place went to Lottie Renner of Graham’s Yard.

A highly commended award was given to the John Bull Inn on Howick Street.

Carlo Biagioni, who presented David with a trophy gifted by Alnwick In Bloom, said: “David’s courtyard is just beautiful – it reminds me of my homeland!”

He added: "We are delighted with the number of entries we received this year and I’m sure there are more secret gardens across the town that we are yet to discover.”

The Percy Terrace garden created by Elizabeth and Philip Angier.

The competition, now in its second year, is organised by Alnwick Garden Town Trust and began with the aim of providing enjoyment for locals and visitors alike but had to be adapted because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In 2020 the event was wholly virtual because of the pandemic but this year the judge, Trevor Jones from The Alnwick Garden, was able to visit each of the 17 entries in person.

You too can enjoy the gardens by going to YouTube and searching ‘Alnwick Courtyard and Patio Festival 2021’ or via this link: https://youtu.be/5e-WfUx91Pg

Alnwick Garden Town Trust are hopeful that next year members of the public will be able to visit the entries during a dedicated Festival weekend that will also raise money for a local charity. They are also asking that anyone interested in next year’s event contact David Taylor by email to [email protected]ses.co.uk

The garden created by Lottie Renner in Graham’s Yard.