It was declared the best spring entry and took gold for best town.

Judges said: ‘Alnwick town is welcoming with beautiful spring and summer bedding schemes and there are many areas with attractive pollinator friendly permanent planting.

‘The huge commitment of many volunteers and businesses plus the community spirit to make Alnwick town even more beautiful are much to be commended.

Floral displays in Alnwick's Market Place. Picture: Jane Coltman

‘The 170 Japanese cherry trees donated to the town make a spring visit a very good plan indeed.’

Judges gave special mention to the displays at The Alnwick Garden, in the Column Field, next to Alnwick Castle and in a new sensory garden near the hospital.

There was also praise for Alnwick in Bloom volunteers for their efforts at The Pinfold and The Pottergate garden, while the work of the ‘Roots and Shoots’ team in Alnwick Garden was also highlighted. It was also noted that a wildlife corridor along the Willow Burn is thriving.

There was also gold success for The John Bull which won best pub and The Cookie Jar which was joint winner of the hotel and guest house category.

Planters on Narrowgate.

The ‘immaculately maintained’ Alnwick Garden won gold in the visitor attraction section

A ‘very attractive and eye catching garden’ at Swansfield Park Road won the best private garden, while Swansfield Park Primary School also won gold.

Alnwick cemetery was awarded a silver gilt in the religious establishment section, with Bullfield Community Orchard and St. James’s allotment site also getting silver gilts in the conservation and allotments category respectively.

Elsewhere, Alnmouth railway station won gold and best in category with judges praising the colourful displays which brighten up the car park, platform and ticket office area.

The daffodil display at Alnwick Castle was praised.

Lesbury took silver in the villages section, while the Post Office won gold in the small commercial premises category.

St Paul’s Court in Alnwick and Orchard Terrace in Lesbury won gold awards in the residential community section.

Further afield, Washington Village won the overall award, with Darlington judged the most improved.

The competition, now in its 58th year, is all about encouraging local communities to improve their area through community gardening and sound environmental practises.

It is part of the UK wide Britain in Bloom campaign run by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

Peter Rodger, chairman of Northumbria in Bloom said: “The last two and a half years have certainly been the most challenging and disruptive since Northumbria in Bloom was established in 1964.

"However, although our entries have had to contend with the covid restrictions like everyone else, it has been really pleasing to see all the fantastic work that they and their communities have still managed to do in their local areas despite all the difficulties.

"The region has still ‘bloomed’ in 2022 and our entries efforts will, I am sure, have cheered up everyone and helped them through these most difficult times.