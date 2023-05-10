Alnwick residents urged to sign up for festival and boost Britain in Bloom chances

The Alnwick Patio and Courtyard Festival is set to return for a fourth time from August 4-6, while the town is also being judged for the national Britain in Bloom competition.

Festival chairman Carlo Biagioni explains: “We are hoping to attract more entries as Alnwick is also entering the prestigious Britain in Bloom event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Patio and Courtyard competition has three categories for people to enter: private patio or courtyard, communal or group patio/courtyard and business patio/courtyard – this category includes public houses, restaurants, hotels and B&Bs.

The John Bull landlord Gus Odlin in his courtyard with Carlo Biagioni and David Taylor from Alnwick Garden Town Trust and Elizabeth Jones from Alnwick in Bloom. Picture: Jane Coltman

“Entrants are invited to show their gardens, which are often hidden from public view to the public during the festival. We encourage this aspect of the event as the gardeners can fundraise for charity if they wish by selling refreshments or gifts and there is a great atmosphere as people tour round the entries and chat with the growers."

He added: “I know that Alnwick has many beautiful gardens that are normally hidden from view and I want to encourage anyone and everyone who has a patio or yard where they tend their plants to enter the competition and let people have a little peek at their secret oasis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s event has three sponsors, and the winner of each category will receive £100. The overall winner will receive the Alnwick in Bloom Shield.

The festival and competition are being promoted by Alnwick Garden Town Trust supported by Alnwick Community Trust, Alnwick in Bloom, Alnwick Garden, Alnwick Tourism Association, Alnwick Music Festival and Alnwick Town Council.