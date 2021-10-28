Alnwick in Bloom presents prizes to competition winners
Alnwick in Bloom has presented prizes to its competition winners.
The group is not functioning at full capacity as yet, post Covid-19, but still managed to hold some competitions over the summer with the help and co-operation of other interested organisations.
"Everyone did so well in very difficult circumstances,” commented Eileen Blakey, treasurer and co-chairman of Alnwick in Bloom.
Best residential garden: 1 Alan Wall, Springfield Park; 2 Ant Allen, Swansfield Park Road.
Best residential container garden: 1 Geoff Anderson, St James Estate; 2 George Turner, Swansfield Park Road; 3 Iain Hall, Lindisfarne Road.
Best residential retirement complex: 1 Chris Gibson, St Paul’s Court; 2 Jean Atkinson, Park View.
Shop window competition: 1 Northumbria Pets; 2 Vintage & Antique; 3 House of Elite.
Courtyard festival: 1 David Taylor, Belvedere Terrace; 2 Philip Angier, Percy Street; 3 Lottie Renner, Graham’s Yard. High commended, The John Bull, Howick Street.
Northumbria in Bloom: Gold award winners were Alnwick Town, Swansfield Park Primary School and The Alnwick Garden.