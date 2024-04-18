Alnwick house up for auction with a starting bid of £950,000

A detached home on the outskirts of Alnwick is for sale by auction.
By Ian Smith
Published 18th Apr 2024, 15:20 BST

The property at Stoney Hills, near the golf course, is available through Pattinson which is asking for starting bids of £950,000.

The property briefly comprises; a large entrance room with wood panelled ceilings and a log-burner, a good-sized hallway offering access to the dining room, kitchen, utility room, downstairs WC, a decent sized ground-floor bedroom and access to the garden.

To the mezzanine level is a large sitting room with wood panelled walls and ceiling, and on the top level are three good-sized bedrooms with a small balcony and en-suite to the master, a family bathroom and a WC.

There is also a separate self-contained annex which benefits from a large living room, open plan kitchen-diner, a large modern shower room, a ground-floor bedroom and a bedroom to the mezzanine level.

Take a closer look with these 13 pictures.

The exterior of the house.

1. Exterior

The exterior of the house. Photo: Pattinson

The entrance hallway and staircase.

2. Hallway

The entrance hallway and staircase. Photo: Pattinson

The lounge.

3. Lounge

The lounge. Photo: Pattinson

Living space

Living space Photo: Pattinson

