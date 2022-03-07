West Acres, Alnwick.

Alnwick home with great potential put up for sale

A property with great potential in a pleasant part of Alnwick has been put on the market.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 7th March 2022, 1:02 pm

West Acres offers a buyer the chance to create their dream home on a super plot on outskirts of town.

The detached property, set back off Alnmouth Road and occupying a large corner plot, is on the market with Rook Matthews Sayer for offers in excess of £580,000.

1. West Acres

West Acres is set back off Alnmouth Road on the outskirts of Alnwick.

Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales

2. Garden

There are extensive gardens to the front and rear of this large corner plot.

Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales

3. Frontage

Ample parking space and a detached double garage.

Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales

4. Lounge

The house has been cleverly designed to ensure that nearly all of the rooms have a sunny southerly aspect.

Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Alnwick
Next Page
Page 1 of 3