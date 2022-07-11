They will be open from this Friday, July 15, to Monday, between 11am and 4pm.

There are 11 courtyards and patios to view in the events private category, and three venues have entered in the communal section.

A further four entries are also available to view in the pub/hotel/restaurant/B&B category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Competition organisers David Taylor and Carlo Biagioni.

The overall winner of this years competition will receive the coveted Alnwick In Bloom Shield.

Event organiser David Taylor said: “This is a fantastic opportunity so see some beautiful corners of Alnwick you probably weren’t aware of.

“I know the people who have entered their gardens into the festival have been busy preparing their courtyards and patios, and look forward to welcoming visitors to their hidden floral enclosures.”

The festival and competition are being promoted by a wide range of Trusts and providers such as Alnwick Garden Town Trust, which is supported by Alnwick Community Trust, Alnwick In Bloom, Alnwick Garden, Alnwick Tourism Association, Alnwick Music Festival and Alnwick Town Council.

A map of the entries.

Among the sponsors is local Indian restaurant Mumbai Flavours and national builders merchant Jewson.

Printed maps showing the locations of all the entries are available at the Tourist Information Centre in Alnwick Playhouse or The Coach House, Belvedere Terrace (No.16 on the map).

For further information visit https://alnwick-tc.gov.uk/event or email [email protected].