The John Bull on Howick Street was declared best business at the annual awards inspired by the Festival of The Courtyards in Cordoba, Spain.

Judge Robert Ternent, head gardener at The Alnwick Garden, had the tricky task of deciding between the 20 entries.

The trophy for the overall winner of the best private patio/courtyard category was presented to Carolyn and Michael Fairbairn of Fullers Walk.

The John Bull landlord Gus Odlin in his courtyard with Carlo Biagioni and David Taylor from Alnwick Garden Town Trust who organised the event and Elizabeth Jones from Alnwick in Bloom. Picture: Jane Coltman

They said “We are honoured and surprised to win and enjoyed the festival weekend when all the gardens were open to the public.”

Fullers Walk hit the top spot again when it was judged to have the best communal area. This comprised of the front gardens tended by the residents.

Competition co-organiser Carlo Biagioni said: “I want to thank all the entrants to this year’s competition.

"This is just the third year of the festival and it is going from strength to strength.

Carolyn and Michael Fairbairn of Fullers Walk won the best private courtyard/patio.

"Over the open weekend members of the public were invited to visit the gardens and we had wonderful feedback saying how much they enjoyed this.”

Fellow co-organiser David Taylor added: “We are very grateful for the sponsorship which helps us put on the festival.

“Jewsons gave a fantastic toolbox to the winner of the business category, Alnwick in Bloom gave the trophy, The Alnwick Garden donated a cash prize and Salam Abdul, owner of Sherkhan of Alnwick, has generously sponsored the communal category.

“Many thanks to the judge and well done to the winners who have created these beautiful ‘secret’ gardens that we were all able to enjoy.”