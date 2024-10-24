Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new survey has revealed that Brits rate a Northumberland street as the best place to raise a family and retire to.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey asked 1,000 respondents to rank images of streets on different factors, including attractiveness, appeal to families and how expensive they think the houses are.

Riverside Road in Alnmouth, which boasts stunning views over the Aln estuary and coastline, came out on top as the place respondents thought would be the best place to raise a family, as well as the best place to retire to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also achieved high scores for its aesthetics, with almost a quarter of respondents ranking it as one of the most attractive streets. It also came in seventh place for the most beautiful street.

Riverside Road in Alnmouth was voted the best place to have a forever home.

With only two houses sold in Alnmouth in the last year, properties in Alnmouth are considered forever homes or second homes for holidays. Sales can be rare as residents like to enjoy their North East coast lifestyle for the long term.

﻿Liz Humphreys, estate agent from Alnmouth, commented: “We normally have good interest from both investors and those wanting to retire to Northumberland when we list a home in Alnmouth. Recently though, most of the viewers have already been Alnmouth-based and are looking to upsize or downsize.

“Getting a home in Alnmouth with a garden, garage and parking are the main points on a viewer’s tick list; the sea view is the golden ticket for any seller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alnmouth is a kudos area,” she added. “The village is still lived in and has a great beach and sense of community. The shops, deli, post office and various great pubs provide a great welcome and it is close to both Alnwick and Amble for a larger selection of amenities. A good local bus service also makes it great for retirees.

"There has been an unusual number of houses on the market in Alnmouth over the last 12 months, both old and new. Around 20 have been available for sale ranging in price from £245,000, for an ex-council flat, to £1,000,000, for a detached four-bed 60s style home.”

For more information about the research visit: https://sellhousefast.co.uk/insights/the-uks-best-streets-to-live-on/.

Research belongs to SellHouseFast.co.uk.