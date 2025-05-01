Alnmouth apartment and holiday let with stunning views of the Northumberland coast up for sale

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 10:00 BST
A stylish and fully refurbished apartment has been put up for sale in Alnmouth.

The three bedroom duplex apartment occupies a fabulous elevated, corner site on the prestigious Riverside Road, with magnificent open aspect views over the Aln estuary to the sea and stunning Northumberland coastline.

It is on the market with Sanderson Young with a guide price of £650,000.

Riverside Road in Alnmouth.

1. Riverside Road

Riverside Road in Alnmouth. Photo: RightMove

The beach and golf course is just yards away.

2. Beach

The beach and golf course is just yards away. Photo: RightMove

An impressive sitting room and dining room.

3. Open plan

An impressive sitting room and dining room. Photo: RightMove

A magnificent principal bedroom with a bay window to the front with lovely sea views.

4. Bedroom

A magnificent principal bedroom with a bay window to the front with lovely sea views. Photo: RightMove

