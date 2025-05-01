The three bedroom duplex apartment occupies a fabulous elevated, corner site on the prestigious Riverside Road, with magnificent open aspect views over the Aln estuary to the sea and stunning Northumberland coastline.
It is on the market with Sanderson Young with a guide price of £650,000.
1. Riverside Road
Riverside Road in Alnmouth. Photo: RightMove
2. Beach
The beach and golf course is just yards away. Photo: RightMove
3. Open plan
An impressive sitting room and dining room. Photo: RightMove
4. Bedroom
A magnificent principal bedroom with a bay window to the front with lovely sea views. Photo: RightMove
