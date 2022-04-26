Aldi warns over ‘fire risk’ garden furniture cushion covers - the products affected

Aldi has put out a call for staff who lost their jobs after the sale of the Arcadia and Debenhams retail empires to apply for newly created roles across the UK. The budget supermarket chain aims to create 4,000 jobs across the country as part of a two year £1.3 billion investment, and is welcoming applications from those recently let go by Arcadia and Debenhams. Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are currently opening an average of one new store a week. “That means finding around 4,000 new Aldi colleagues this year and, if we can do that while also helping those who have recently lost out due to closures elsewhere, we will do.” Aldi hopes to offer long term retail roles to thousands of people who have lost their job as a result of the recent collapse of the two high street giants' physical retail presence. The German supermarket is the UK’s fifth largest supermarket with over 900 stores in the country. How to apply Those looking to apply or hunting for more information on the new jobs can visit aldirecruitment.co.uk Once on the website, you can browse various career options, as well as see the roles open in stores around the UK. To find the jobs closest to you, click the ‘Find an Aldi job near me’ button. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aldi has issued an urgent warning to customers who recently purchased its garden furniture.

Eight pieces of garden furniture made between 13 February and 20 April 2022 are affected.

This includes the popular hanging egg chair and the rattan corner sofa set.

What is the warning?

The budget supermarket has discovered its cushion covers fire-retardant effectiveness may deteriorate over time.

All other parts of the furniture are safe.

Those who purchased the items between 13 February and 20 April 2022 are affected and will be notified over email to await a free replacement.

Affected customers are asked to throw away their current cushion covers.

What has been said?

Aldi said: "As a precautionary measure, we are sending replacement cushion covers to all customers who have purchased the following garden furniture products between February 13, 2022, and April 20 2022 only

Our supplier has advised that the cushion covers' fire-retardant effectiveness may deteriorate over time. All affected customers should dispose of the current cushion covers and await their free replacement covers. The cushion and all other parts of the products are safe to use without the cushion covers."

What are the affected products?

Bench Add on Rattan Effect - All Colours : 718472, 718473, 718474

: 718472, 718473, 718474 Add on Stool Two Pack - All Colours : 718488, 718489, 718490

: 718488, 718489, 718490 Cushion Set Rattan Effect Corner Set : 718487

: 718487 Rope Effect Coffee Set 3pc : 812106, 812664

: 812106, 812664 Rattan Corner Sofa Set (with Cover) - All Colours (UK Only) : 718223, 718224, 718225

: 718223, 718224, 718225 Rattan Corner Sofa Set (without Cover) - All Colours : 718220, 718221, 718222

: 718220, 718221, 718222 Hanging Egg Chair with Cover (UK Only) : 812611, 812612

: 812611, 812612 Hanging Egg Chair: 812599, 812606, 812608.

How to get a replacement?

If you have purchased these products in-store, you are asked to contact Aldi's Customer Service team on 0800 042 0800 (UK) and 1800 991 828 (Ireland) to arrange delivery of replacement cushion covers.