Woodhorn Museum will host the group every Wednesday between 10am and noon, and are looking for volunteers.

The group, launching February 22, is organised by charity Age UK Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age UK Northumberland chief executive Amy Whyte said: “We would like to thank the Community Foundation Tyne and Wear and Northumberland and Newcastle Building Society for awarding a grant to help us buy the equipment needed to get up and running.

The gardening group will meet every Wednesday morning.

“This is a very exciting project, which will bring together the outdoors, exercise, and a darned good chat and a cuppa in a beautiful location.”

Museums Northumberland CEO Rowan Brown said: “The local community is very much at the heart of Woodhorn Museum, so we are delighted to be welcoming the over-50s gardening group and look forward to developing our green spaces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad