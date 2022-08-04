Story Homes is planning to build 125 new homes on the eastern outskirts of the town close to the A1 bypass.

Planning permission for the development at Windy Edge, accessed off Alnmouth Road, was received from Northumberland County Council in March.

Since then, Story Homes has been working with Northumberland Estates to ensure the new homes complement the historic character of the town.

Work in progress on the Story Homes site in Alnwick.

The aerial image showcases the progress made so far, which will include a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Kye Bradley, sales director for Story Homes in the North East, said: “We have officially started work on site at Riverbrook Gardens and we’re excited for the upcoming launch, which is planned for autumn.

“Riverbrook Gardens will feature some of our most popular house types, including The Sutton, a striking five-bedroom detached home which is the first of its kind in the region.

"Interest so far has been excellent and we’re looking forward to bringing more of our high quality homes to the area following the success of our historic site, Chancel Place in Longhoughton.”

Story Homes is currently recruiting for a sales executive to be based at the site.

Kyle continued: “We’re actively looking for an experienced new homes sales executive to be based at Riverbrook Gardens and are keen to hear from people in the local area who think they would be a great fit.

“It’s a great time to join Story, with lots of growth in the pipeline for the North East region. More details about the role can be found on our careers website.”

In addition to the new homes, the development will also deliver improvements to both pedestrian and cycle connections within the vicinity, as well as delivering environmental benefits including the provision of a SUDS pond with associated biodiversity value.

It is part of a wider development site on the eastern edge of the town, spanning the length of the existing fields to the B1340 to the north and bound by the A1 to the east.