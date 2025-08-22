A 178-acre arable and livestock rearing farm in Northumberland with modern farm buildings and full planning permission for the development of a three-bedroom family home has been put on the market.

H&H Land & Estates has announced that Throphill Farm, near Mitford, offers an opportunity for both established farming businesses looking to expand and those seeking to create a self-contained, ring-fenced enterprise.

With a guide price of £1,695,000, it is offered for sale by private treaty – available either as a whole or in two separate lots.

Lot 1, with a guide price of £695,000, comprises of 66.38 acres that includes 28.99 acres of arable land, 36.65 acres of grassland and 0.73 acres of woodland. It also features three high-quality modern steel portal frame farm buildings, among other features.

Lot 2 consists of approximately 112.33 acres of productive, good-quality arable land and has a guide price of £1million.

All viewings are strictly by appointment only. Call the H&H Land & Estates team on 0191 3708530.