A 178-acre arable and livestock farm in Northumberland is on the market
H&H Land & Estates has announced that Throphill Farm, near Mitford, offers an opportunity for both established farming businesses looking to expand and those seeking to create a self-contained, ring-fenced enterprise.
With a guide price of £1,695,000, it is offered for sale by private treaty – available either as a whole or in two separate lots.
Lot 1, with a guide price of £695,000, comprises of 66.38 acres that includes 28.99 acres of arable land, 36.65 acres of grassland and 0.73 acres of woodland. It also features three high-quality modern steel portal frame farm buildings, among other features.
Lot 2 consists of approximately 112.33 acres of productive, good-quality arable land and has a guide price of £1million.
All viewings are strictly by appointment only. Call the H&H Land & Estates team on 0191 3708530.