These million-pound-plus mansions are brimming with character and offer luxury features in spades.

They boast extensive grounds with lovely landscaped gardens, swimming pools, gyms, billiard rooms and stables, and are found in some of north east England’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

Many are blessed with exceptional period details, from oak panelling to mosaic tiling and rotundas to grand feature fireplaces.

One has a particularly quirky touch, with a celebrated carpenter leaving his unique calling card behind in his work, in the form of intricately carved wooden mice.

Do you have a house hunting story or tips to share? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Elwick Road, Hartlepool - £1.5 million You can experience true Victorian opulence in this grand manor house set on a secluded two-acre plot within one of Hartlepool's most exclusive neighbourhoods. The stone statues beside the grand driveway leading through the grounds give an idea of the grandeur awaiting within, with high ceilings, oak panelling and an incredible feature fireplace among the superb period features. | Zoopla/Collier Estates Photo: Zoopla/Collier Estates Photo Sales

2 . Hindley Hall, Stocksfield, Northumberland - £2.5 million This gorgeous five-bedroom country house is set in grounds of 19 acres near the popular Northumberland village of Stocksfield. It dates back to 1858 but has been beautifully updated to merge historical grandeur with modern luxury. The extensive leisure facilities include a games room, gym, sauna and tennis court, and for equestrian enthusiasts there is a private manège and extensive stables. | Zoopla/Finest Properties Photo: Zoopla/Finest Properties Photo Sales

3 . South Close, Sandy Bank, Riding Mill, Northumberland - £2.5 million This expansive seven-bedroom house, boasting beautiful landscaped gardens of around 1.5 acres, combines elegance with warmth. As well as the huge main house, there's an impressive annexe with a sitting room, gym and shower room, and office. | Zoopla/Finest Properties Photo: Zoopla/Finest Properties Photo Sales