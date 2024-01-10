The property market is picking up again after the traditional festive lull.
A number of stunning homes have already been put up for sale in Northumberland in 2024.
Here are 15 of the best...
1. Bonas Hill
Bonas Hill Farmhouse at Ogle, near Ponteland, is a fabulous refurbished six bedroom detached Georgian farmhouse with superb elevated views to the south and west over the surrounding countryside and adjoining paddock. It is on the market with Goodfellows for £1.1million. Photo: RightMove
2. Eden Walk
Eden Walk at St Mary's Park, near Morpeth, has been meticulously renovated and boasts Bang & Olufsen installations throughout, enhancing its design. It is on the market with Signature for £950,000. Photo: RightMove
3. Rookwood House
Rookwood House in Widdrington Village is a beautiful detached period home a short distance from the Northumberland coast and set within two acres of delightful and mature private grounds and gardens. It is on the market with Sanderson Young for offers over £795,000. Photo: RightMove
4. Burgham Park
A new five-bedroom detached family home at Burgham Park Golf Club is being marketed by Cussins with a price of £745,950. Photo: RightMove