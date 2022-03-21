Fallowfield, Eshott.

11 pictures of stunning home up for sale in pretty Northumberland village

An attractive and modern stone-built home has gone on the market in Eshott.

Fallowfield is blessed with light and airy interiors, neutral décor and contemporary styling providing a home ideally suited to modern living.

Located between Morpeth and Alnwick, the village is surrounded by wonderful countryside and woodlands, providing plenty of opportunities for nature walks, bird-watching and cycling.

It is being marketed by Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £650,000.

1. Fallowfield

Fallowfield in Eshott is an attractive stone-built property with light and airy interiors.

2. Entrance

The reception hall.

3. Kitchen diner

The impressive kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with sleek, contemporary units, granite work surfaces and an island unit.

4. Sitting room

The triple aspect sitting room, which features a log-effect fireplace and French doors opening onto the rear garden.

