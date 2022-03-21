11 pictures of stunning home up for sale in pretty Northumberland village

Fallowfield is blessed with light and airy interiors, neutral décor and contemporary styling providing a home ideally suited to modern living.
Located between Morpeth and Alnwick, the village is surrounded by wonderful countryside and woodlands, providing plenty of opportunities for nature walks, bird-watching and cycling.
It is being marketed by Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £650,000.
1. Fallowfield
Fallowfield in Eshott is an attractive stone-built property with light and airy interiors.
Photo: RightMove
2. Entrance
The reception hall.
Photo: RightMove
3. Kitchen diner
The impressive kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with sleek, contemporary units, granite work surfaces and an island unit.
Photo: RightMove
4. Sitting room
The triple aspect sitting room, which features a log-effect fireplace and French doors opening onto the rear garden.
Photo: RightMove