10 stunning homes in and around Alnwick which have just gone on the market

A number of properties within a 10 mile radius of Alnwick have been put up for sale in the past week.
Here are a selection of them...
1. Gloster Hill Court
Set atop Gloster Hill in Amble, the open views of the Northumberland coastline and looking out to Warkworth Castle set this four bedroom property apart. It is on the market with Purplebricks for offers over £950,000. Photo: RightMove
2. Bondgate Villa, Alnwick
Bondgate Villa in Alnwick is a stunning period property, backing onto The Alnwick Garden. It is on the market with Emoov for £795,000. Photo: RightMove
3. Cheviot Meadows, Acklington
A charming five-bedroom detached house at Cheviot Meadows in Acklington on the market with Pattinson for £675,000. Photo: RightMove
4. Black Rock Forge, Rennington
Black Rock Forge is a double fronted, stone built 3/4 bedroom family home in Rennington. It is on sale with Bradley Hall for offers over £650,000. Photo: Right Move
