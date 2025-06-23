10 stunning homes in and around Alnwick which have just gone on the market

By Ian Smith
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 14:29 BST
It’s a busy time of year for the housing market in Northumberland.

A number of properties within a 10 mile radius of Alnwick have been put up for sale in the past week.

Here are a selection of them...

Set atop Gloster Hill in Amble, the open views of the Northumberland coastline and looking out to Warkworth Castle set this four bedroom property apart. It is on the market with Purplebricks for offers over £950,000.

1. Gloster Hill Court

Set atop Gloster Hill in Amble, the open views of the Northumberland coastline and looking out to Warkworth Castle set this four bedroom property apart. It is on the market with Purplebricks for offers over £950,000. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Bondgate Villa in Alnwick is a stunning period property, backing onto The Alnwick Garden. It is on the market with Emoov for £795,000.

2. Bondgate Villa, Alnwick

Bondgate Villa in Alnwick is a stunning period property, backing onto The Alnwick Garden. It is on the market with Emoov for £795,000. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
A charming five-bedroom detached house at Cheviot Meadows in Acklington on the market with Pattinson for £675,000.

3. Cheviot Meadows, Acklington

A charming five-bedroom detached house at Cheviot Meadows in Acklington on the market with Pattinson for £675,000. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Black Rock Forge is a double fronted, stone built 3/4 bedroom family home in Rennington. It is on sale with Bradley Hall for offers over £650,000.

4. Black Rock Forge, Rennington

Black Rock Forge is a double fronted, stone built 3/4 bedroom family home in Rennington. It is on sale with Bradley Hall for offers over £650,000. Photo: Right Move

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AlnwickNorthumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice