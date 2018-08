Holy Island safe crossing times

From today (Thursday, August 30)

Thu 9.20am to 4.05pm and 9.35pm to 4.10am (Fri)

Fri 9.45am to 4.45pm and 10.00pm to 4.55am (Sat)

Sat 10.15am to 5.30pm and 10.30pm to 5.45am (Sun)

Sun 10.45am to 6.25pm and 11.00pm to 6.45am (Mon)

Mon 11.20am to 7.30pm and 11.45pm to 7.55am (Tue)

Tue 12.15pm to 8.45pm and 12.50am(Wed) to 9.15am (Wed)

Wed 12.50am to 9.15am and 1.30pm to 10.00pm

Thu 2.20am to 10.30am and 3.15pm to 11.00am

HIGH TIDES

Today 6.14 5.2 6.44 5.0

Fri 6.51 5.1 7.24 4.8

Sat 7.32 4.9 8.07 4.7

Sun 8.19 4.8 8.55 4.5

Mon 9.14 4.6 9.52 4.3

Tue 10.20 4.4 11.02 4.2

Wed 11.39 4.4 --.-- --.--

Thu 12.23 4.3 12.58 4.6

LOW TIDES

Today 12.12 0.9 --.-- --.--

Fri 12.22 1.2 12.36 1.0

Sat 12.50 1.3 1.09 1.2

Sun 1.26 1.5 1.51 1.5

Mon 2.16 1.8 2.53 1.8

Tue 3.44 2.0 4.38 2.0

Wed 5.26 2.0 6.11 2.0

Thu 6.57 1.7 7.38 1.7