A lot of our Facebook readers recognised the nostalgia picture last week.

Anne Elliott said it showed back: Chloe Appleby,?? Emily Hardy. Front: Zara Orange, Josie McDonough, Zach Freeman.

Amanda Cave Hardy said she thought the year was 2008, and her daughter Emily is top right.

Lisa Oliphant said Mrs McDonough was a brilliant teacher.

If you have any pictures we can publish we would love to hear from you. Email northumberland.gazette@jpimedia.co.uk or telephone 01665 602234.