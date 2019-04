Lynne McAteer saw the above picture published in December via a relative.

The tall man in the middle is her Granda, Jimmy Summers (James Summers). He used to run the off-licence in Market Street, called The Punch Bowl. She remembers helping out there as a child, along with her sister. Sadly, he died in June 1995.

Can you recognise anyone else? Email northumberland.gazette@jpimedia.co.uk