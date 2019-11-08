The Festive Bake, Christmas lunch soup, mint mocha. penguin biscuits and Christmas shortbread bites are among the goodies on offer from Greggs this November and December.

The Festive Bake is back and so are Pigs Under Blanket Baguettes, while Christmas Lunch Soup and of course mince pies are back as part of the high street shop’s range. Here’s a rundown of everything to be offered in the lead up to Christmas and when and where you can get it from the 75-year-old company, which now has more than 1,850 nationwide. It has also lined up tiffin bites, which will be available from Thursday, November 14, with six in a pack for £1.50, and then from Monday, November 18, shops will be selling Christmas cake slices from £2.75, and vanilla-flavoured fairy buns, which will be topped with a novelty ring, on said for 85p each. A full list of its allergens can be found via www.greggs.co.uk/nutrition which is updated as products launch.

The Pigs Under Blanket baguette is back. From £3, 583 calories. Pork sausages, sweetcure bacon, pork, sage and onion stuffing with a cranberry and port sauce.

The mince pies made by Greggs are suitable for vegans. From 50p each, six in a pack for £1.75 or 12 for £3 in two packs, 281 calories each.

There's always a big following for the Festive Bake.

Available from Thursday, November 14. From £2.25, 95 calories a piece.

Christmas lunch soup counts as a serving of veg. From £1.90 and 159 calories – part of the Balanced Choice range, gluten-free, and one of your five a day.

From £2.75 and 497 calories. Featuring sliced turkey breast with pork, sage and onion stuffing, sweetcure bacon, fresh salad leaves with a cranberry and port sauce and mayonnaise on malted bread.

From £2.75, 223 calories (12oz), 248 calories (16oz). Made with freshly ground Fairtrade coffee, milk with a salted caramel flavour syrup and topped with cream and a shortbread crumb.

Pigs in Blankets – in selected shops only. From £2.25, 325 calories. The ultimate meat treat at Christmas – a tub of pork sausages wrapped in smoked streaky bacon.

From £2.75, 334 calories (12oz). Warm up this winter with a hot chocolate flavoured drink made with milk, mint flavoured syrup, topped with cream and sugar sprinkles.

From £2.20, 346 calories (12oz). A minty twist on coffee with a mix of freshly ground Fairtrade coffee, milk and hot chocolate flavoured drink, with mint flavoured syrup and topped with cream and sugar sprinkles.

From 85p, 196 calories per serving. Greggs’ star-shaped caramel biscuits are coated in smooth Belgian milk chocolate and topped with sprinkles, available from Monday, November 18.

On sale from Monday, November 18, from 85p and 174 calories per serving. A ginger biscuit covered in Belgian Milk chocolate and decorated with sugar ball sprinkles and a sugar paste star.