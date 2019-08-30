Great North Run 2019: Where to park and parking restrictions along the route

If you’re heading to the Great North Run 2019, either as a runner or spectator, then you may be planning to travel via car

Parking may be difficult due to the amount of people taking part and road closures along the route, but these are the parking options available, alternative solutions and the parking restrictions that will be in place.

Parking at a Metro station

The official Great North Run website notes that “the start area is 13.1 miles away from the finish, so please decide carefully where you will park. Please note: no event parking is available at the start.”

If you need to travel by car, you could consider parking at a Metro station (Callerton Parkway, Bank Foot, Kingston Park, Regent Centre, Four Lane Ends, Northumberland Park, Heworth, Fellgate, East Boldon or Stadium of Light all have car parks) and taking the Metro to the start and from the finish.

Note: There will be station closures in place and advance tickets on sale to speed up passenger flows. Visit nexus.org.uk to plan your journey.

NewcastleGateshead explains that many of the points along the Great North Run Route are accessible via the North East Metro service and that “there will be some designated parking available surrounding these points but much of this will be limited on the day and may be problematic due to road closures so we advise planning your travel in advance.”

Parking in Newcastle

Newcastle City Council operates eight city centre multi-storey car parks and 47 surface car parks.

For general queries regarding areas where you can park contact Parking Services on 0191 261 4503 (between 8am and 6pm, all days).

Parking restrictions in Newcastle

Anyone requiring access to Queen Street, King Street and Lombard Street on event day can do so using the pedestrian zone on Dean Street.The Watergate car park behind The Guildhall will also be closed during this period.

The Swing Bridge, whilst closed to vehicular traffic will remain open to pedestrians at all times. The Gateshead Millennium Bridge will remain open during the event.

Access to Baltic Quays resident's car park will not be affected.

Bottle Bank will be closed to general traffic and buses.

Access to the Hilton Hotel and Curzon Place will be via Oakwellgate, Cannon Street, Church Street and Bridge Street.

In addition, temporary waiting restrictions will be in place between 7am and 11am on Sunday 8 September 2019 on the following road: Ponteland Road – south side, from the access road to Wingrove House rear car park to its eastern junction with A167 Jedburgh Road.

Parking in Gateshead

The town centre and Gateshead Quays are served by a range of council-owned and private car parks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Northumberland Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information, visit: gateshead.gov.uk/

South Shields parking

There are a number of car parks available in South Shields. For more information about their locations, opening hours and cost, visit:southtyneside.gov.uk/article/38149/Map-of-car-parks

South Shields parking restrictions

There will be restrictions in place between 11am on Saturday 7 September and 6pm on Sunday 8 September.

No vehicle (except a vehicle being used for emergency purposes or managing the event) should wait, load, or unload in:

Seafield Terrace, South Shields northeast side from its junction with A183 Sea Road in a south-easterly direction to Seaview Terrace

Seaview Terrace, South Shields northeast side from Seafield Terrace in a south- easterly direction to its junction with C411 Beach Road

C411 Beach Road, South Shields northwest side from its junction with Seaview Terrace in a north- easterly direction to its junction with C411 Bents Park Road

C411 Beach Road, South Shields southeast side from its junction with Salisbury Place in a north- easterly direction to its junction with C411 Bents Park Road

C411 Bents Park Road, South Shields northeast side from its junction with C411 Beach Road in a south- easterly direction to a point 70 metres southeast of its junction with Sea Way

C411 Bents Park Road, South Shields southwest side from its junction with C411 Beach Road in a south- easterly direction to a point 70 metres southeast of its junction with Sea Way

A183 Coast Road, South Shields south west side from its junction with Kingsway in a north- westerly direction for a distance of 310 metres

A183 Coast Road, South Shields southwest side from its junction with Kingsway in a south-easterly direction for a distance of 75 metres

White Rocks Grove, Whitburn south side from its junction with A183 in an easterly direction for a distance of 195 metres

White Rocks Grove, Whitburn north side from its junction with A183 in an easterly direction for a distance of 20 metres

White Rocks Grove, Whitburn both sides from a point 100 metres east of its junction with A183 in a southerly direction for a distance of 20 metres