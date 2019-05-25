Getting into the spirit of Northumberland Day with new drink launches

A new local gin has been launched in Alnwick today (Saturday) ahead of tomorrow's much-anticipated Northumberland Day when a new mead, inspired by the county's Viking heritage, lands on the market.

Alnmouth Gin comes hot on the heels of Hotspur Gin, which launched last month. It is made by Alnwick-based Pilgrim Spirit Company, whose founder Andrew Petherick says the new gin is inspired by the local coastline and 'celebrates the seaside village that is one of Northumberland's best kept secrets'.

Bottles of Alnmouth Gin in the Taste of Northumbria shop in Alnwick Market Place.

'Rich in flavour and beautifully balanced, Alnmouth Gin is a blend of locally foraged and inspired seaside botanicals, including samphire, kelp, lavender and elderflower,' says the new drink's dedicated website. ​

Produced in micro-batches at Pilgrim's distillery, Alnmouth Gin is a limited release - initially the company will be producing only 280 bottles, with the next production run date to be confirmed. Each batch will be named after a location or street in Alnmouth.

The spirit was launched at Alnwick Market by Taste of Northumbria, a food, drink and souvenir shop in the Market Place, which dedicated to all things Northumbrian and was the 2018 Northumbie winners of the Best Foodie Event or Initiative award.

Tomorrow, on Northumberland Day itself, from 11am to 3pm, Taste of Northumbria, the producers of Alnwick Rum and Lindisfarne Mead, will be officially launching a new product of its own - Blød, a mead celebrating the landing of the first Vikings in Northumberland. It sports a vibrant, blood-red label and is infused with berry flavours.

Bld, the new mead being launched by Taste of Northumbria.

Contact Taste of Northumbria on 01665 602490 for details and orders.

Alnmouth Gin can be ordered from Taste of Northumbria; the Post Office in Alnmouth, 01665 830356; and the Post Office in Lesbury, 01665 830396, among other outlets. It is also available in selected bars, pubs and restaurants in Alnmouth and Lesbury from today.

New mead Bld on sale at Alnwick Market.