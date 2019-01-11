FROM OUR ARCHIVES: January 16 1959
Winter storms dominated the news coverage in the pages of the Gazette 60 years ago but if you could make it to a film screening Elvis Presley was starring in King Creole.
Here's a fascinating glimpse into life in Alnwick and district in January 1959.
Concern over the closure of a colliery at Scremerston
jpimedia
A blizzardy sale - doesn't that sound like fun!
jpimedia
Watty Frater's Hawaiian Serenaders sound like great entertainment!
jpimedia
The birth rate remained high and the death rate dropped....
jpimedia
