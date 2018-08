We published this photo of Amble U13 football winners from some time in the 1980s a couple of weeks ago.

And despite a few likes on Facebook we haven’t mananged to find out any more about it. We would love to hear about those who are pictured and see what they are up to now.

If you can help at all, email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk or contact Helen on 07803 505723. Alternatively write to Nostalgia, Northumberland Gazette, 32 Bondgate Without, Alnwick, Northumberland NE66 1PN.