Well today Friday, May 13, is World Cocktail Day – so if you’re planning a get-together with family or friends this weekend, it’s the perfect time to flex your skills and try something new.

Take a step up from your usual margarita or mojito and impress your guests with one of these quirky tipples.

Whether you’re looking for something to bring in the summer vibes or a drink with a kick, there will be something to whet your appetite here.

Will you be trying any of these recipes out for World Cocktail Day? Pictures: Fourteen Ten.

See if you fancy trying out any of these nine recipes for cocktails you may not have heard of, as provided by Fourteen Ten®:

An aperitif: The Algonquin

Method: Shake two parts rye whisky with one part La Quintinye Vermouth Royal Extra Dry and one part pineapple juice, then pour over ice.

Garnish: Pineapple triangle or cube.

Availability: La Quintinye Vermouth Royal Extra Dry is priced from £12.29 for 37.5cl and available from Drinks Supermarket. You can also get a £24 75cl bottle from Amazon.

Something refreshing: Ti Adoro

Method: Mix 60ml Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye, 30ml good Italian vermouth and pour over Campari ice-cubes and add two dashes of orange bitters.

Garnish: Slice or peel of orange.

Availability: Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye is priced from £37 available from Native Spirits.

Top tip: Make your Campari ice cubes in advance by combining 25ml Campari with 60ml water and freezing in an ice-cube tray.

A bit of zing! June Peach Paloma

Method: Mix two parts June Wild Peach Gin with one part tequila and one part grapefruit juice, pour over ice and top with tonic water.

Garnish: Pink grapefruit slices.

Availability: June Wild Peach Gin is priced from £29 and available to buy at Whisky Exchange, Booths and Fenwick.

A taste of herbs: Basil Smash

Method: Muddle 10 basil leaves with two parts G’Vine Floraison Gin, one part fresh lemon juice and one part sugar syrup. Pour over ice to serve.

Garnish: Cucumber cut into a ribbon and a basil leaf.

Availability: G’Vine Floraison Gin is priced from £35 and available from Amazon, Master Of Malt and the Whisky Exchange.

Feeling floral: Le Fleur

Method: Shake equal amounts of your choice gin with the elderflower liqueur, then squeeze in the juice of grapefruit and pour over ice.

Garnish: Slice of grapefruit.

Availability: St Germain Elderflower Liqueur is priced from £21 and available in major supermarkets and online.

A shot of spice! Cai-Pi-ckles

Method: Muddle a few slices of red pepper, a few pieces of gherkin and some coriander leaves with 50ml Nouaison Gin, 20ml fresh lime, and 10ml of sugar syrup. Sieve and pour over ice to serve.

Garnish: Coriander springs and a chilli.

Availability: Nouaison Gin is priced from £38 and available from Amazon, the Whisky Exchange and Master of Malt.

Something softer: Regal Ruby

Method: Pour one part La Quintinye Vermouth Royal Rouge and four parts ginger beer over ice and squeeze in the juice of half an orange.

Garnish: Slice or peel of orange.

Availability: La Quintinye Vermouth Royal Rouge is priced from £12.29 for 37.5cl and available from Drinks Supermarket. You can also get a £24 75cl bottle from Amazon.

For the chocaholics: Dark & Pear

Method: Combine 40ml June Royal Pear & Cardamom Gin, 20ml vodka, 5ml lime juice and 20ml egg white in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a frozen glass.

Garnish: Grate chocolate, or use cocoa powder, over the top.

Availability: June Royal Pear & Cardamom Gin is priced from £30 and available to buy at Drinks Supermarket and Master of Malt.

A digestif: Sagamore Rye Coffee Cocktail

Method: Fill a highball glass to rim with ice. Mix 45ml Sagamore Spirit Double Oak Rye Whisky, 30ml sugar syrup, 120ml coffee and a dash of vanilla essence, then pour over ice and top with 60ml single cream or almond milk.

Garnish: Coffee bean.

Availability: Sagamore Spirit Double Oak Rye Whisky is priced from £69 and available from Native Spirits, Whisky Exchange and Master of Malt.