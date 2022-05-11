World Cocktail Day recipes: Nine easy cocktails you've never heard of to make at home this weekend

Fancy yourself as a bit of a bartender?

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 3:09 pm

Well today Friday, May 13, is World Cocktail Day – so if you’re planning a get-together with family or friends this weekend, it’s the perfect time to flex your skills and try something new.

Take a step up from your usual margarita or mojito and impress your guests with one of these quirky tipples.

Whether you’re looking for something to bring in the summer vibes or a drink with a kick, there will be something to whet your appetite here.

See if you fancy trying out any of these nine recipes for cocktails you may not have heard of, as provided by Fourteen Ten®:

An aperitif: The Algonquin

Method: Shake two parts rye whisky with one part La Quintinye Vermouth Royal Extra Dry and one part pineapple juice, then pour over ice.

Garnish: Pineapple triangle or cube.

Availability: La Quintinye Vermouth Royal Extra Dry is priced from £12.29 for 37.5cl and available from Drinks Supermarket. You can also get a £24 75cl bottle from Amazon.

Something refreshing: Ti Adoro

Method: Mix 60ml Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye, 30ml good Italian vermouth and pour over Campari ice-cubes and add two dashes of orange bitters.

Garnish: Slice or peel of orange.

Availability: Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye is priced from £37 available from Native Spirits.

Top tip: Make your Campari ice cubes in advance by combining 25ml Campari with 60ml water and freezing in an ice-cube tray.

A bit of zing! June Peach Paloma

Method: Mix two parts June Wild Peach Gin with one part tequila and one part grapefruit juice, pour over ice and top with tonic water.

Garnish: Pink grapefruit slices.

Availability: June Wild Peach Gin is priced from £29 and available to buy at Whisky Exchange, Booths and Fenwick.

A taste of herbs: Basil Smash

Method: Muddle 10 basil leaves with two parts G’Vine Floraison Gin, one part fresh lemon juice and one part sugar syrup. Pour over ice to serve.

Garnish: Cucumber cut into a ribbon and a basil leaf.

Availability: G’Vine Floraison Gin is priced from £35 and available from Amazon, Master Of Malt and the Whisky Exchange.

Feeling floral: Le Fleur

Method: Shake equal amounts of your choice gin with the elderflower liqueur, then squeeze in the juice of grapefruit and pour over ice.

Garnish: Slice of grapefruit.

Availability: St Germain Elderflower Liqueur is priced from £21 and available in major supermarkets and online.

A shot of spice! Cai-Pi-ckles

Method: Muddle a few slices of red pepper, a few pieces of gherkin and some coriander leaves with 50ml Nouaison Gin, 20ml fresh lime, and 10ml of sugar syrup. Sieve and pour over ice to serve.

Garnish: Coriander springs and a chilli.

Availability: Nouaison Gin is priced from £38 and available from Amazon, the Whisky Exchange and Master of Malt.

Something softer: Regal Ruby

Method: Pour one part La Quintinye Vermouth Royal Rouge and four parts ginger beer over ice and squeeze in the juice of half an orange.

Garnish: Slice or peel of orange.

Availability: La Quintinye Vermouth Royal Rouge is priced from £12.29 for 37.5cl and available from Drinks Supermarket. You can also get a £24 75cl bottle from Amazon.

For the chocaholics: Dark & Pear

Method: Combine 40ml June Royal Pear & Cardamom Gin, 20ml vodka, 5ml lime juice and 20ml egg white in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a frozen glass.

Garnish: Grate chocolate, or use cocoa powder, over the top.

Availability: June Royal Pear & Cardamom Gin is priced from £30 and available to buy at Drinks Supermarket and Master of Malt.

A digestif: Sagamore Rye Coffee Cocktail

Method: Fill a highball glass to rim with ice. Mix 45ml Sagamore Spirit Double Oak Rye Whisky, 30ml sugar syrup, 120ml coffee and a dash of vanilla essence, then pour over ice and top with 60ml single cream or almond milk.

Garnish: Coffee bean.

Availability: Sagamore Spirit Double Oak Rye Whisky is priced from £69 and available from Native Spirits, Whisky Exchange and Master of Malt.

Pictures, product availability and recipes provided by Fourteen Ten®. Correct at time of writing.

