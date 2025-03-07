Wooler’s Milan Restaurant goes completely nut-free to support allergy-safe dining

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 7th Mar 2025, 14:34 BST

An Italian restaurant in Wooler has made the decision to go nut free as the owner shares her own struggles eating out with allergies.

Milan Restaurant has completely removed the use of nuts from the kitchen for the safety of their guests – meaning that they no longer stock, use or serve any nuts in their dishes.

Owner, Ellie Bell understands all too well the struggles of safely eating out having several allergies herself, including an allergy to nuts.

She said: “It’s hard when I eat out and places say ‘we don’t know what’s in our food,’ but because of the fact we do know what’s in our food and we do it really well, it was a no brainer for us.

Italian restaurant, Milan in Wooler.

“We’ve wanted to do this for a while, we last used nuts probably late last year so it was a lot about making sure there was no contamination left before we made the official announcement.

“Anyone who is allergic to nuts or has a family member allergic to nuts knows that the fear is so real when you eat out, so the response has been amazing."

Ellie describes some close calls she has had when the proper allergen information wasn’t available: “There’s been so many times I’ve not been able to eat with my friends or family, and there’s been times in my life when I’ve eaten out and there was definitely nut contamination.

“I would feel much better going out if there was another restaurant taking this step like us.”

