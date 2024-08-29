Wooler firm serving up Particularly Good Potatoes for Inn Collecton Group
Wooler-based Particularly Good Potatoes is supplying products to The Inn Collection Group’s estate of pubs with rooms.
Their field, “The Big Haugh”, is set to produce around 450 tonnes of Ramos/Markies/Accord variety potatoes exclusively for the hospitality group
It is a development that ensures homegrown potatoes rather than imported variants are served at its venues including The Hog’s Head in Alnwick, The Bamburgh Castle in Seahouses, The Amble Inn, The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal and The Commissioner’s Quay in Blyth.
Inn Collection Group’s head of food, Tom Adlam, said: “Mark Robson and the team at Particularly Good produce a fantastic product here in Northumberland. As a company that started in the county, I’m delighted that we now have our dedicated potato field with them.
“The demand we have for potatoes is growing ever higher so to have that certainty of supply is important.”
Sourced through suppliers Delifresh, everything from freshly cut chips to fondants and quarter cuts to chateaus make their way onto plates.
Harvested and kept in cold storage, the spuds begin their transformation once orders are received from customers and are moved into the processing factory where they are washed, peeled, cut and packed, ready for distribution.
Vacuum packed on site and refrigerated, which gives them a shelf-life of five days from the day of production, with delivery on the day of processing to ensure that the customer has the optimum number of days to make use of them.
Mark said: “Tom and the chefs across The Inn Collection Group need a lot of potatoes to satisfy their customers and we’re thrilled that they now have a dedicated field in Wooler to meet this demand.
“A northern pub group serving northern potatoes to its customers is a great story for us as we are committed to producing our products in as sustainable and environmentally friendly way as possible.
“That we can have potatoes from Northumberland into a pub and being enjoyed by customers in a matter of hours offers a freshness that we’re proud of and are delighted to be trusted to provide.”
