Wooler whisky distillery Ad Gefrin showcased its products at an event promoting English Whisky Day in Parliament.

The event was attended by MPs, including Berwick’s Anne-Marie Trevelyan, along with Lords, journalists and trade and export representatives from the Government.

The event was also supported by the English Whisky Guild and Exploring English Whisky.

Ad Gefrin co-founder Alan Ferguson was among representatives from 17 distilleries showcasing their whisky.

Ad Gefrin's Alan Ferguson and Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP.

He said: “It was a privilege to present Ad Gefrin to the Houses of Parliament as the vanguard of English whisky. We are looking forward to working with our growing community in the English Whisky Guild to make English Whisky – and our corner of Northumberland – increasingly relevant and desirable on the world stage.

"Ad Gefrin embodies the hospitality of the Golden Age of Northumbria to bring together, sharing moments of connection to a time long passed yet fully present.

"Having only opened in March, we look forward to welcoming people through our doors for many years to come.”

Ms Trevelyan said: “It was lovely to host Wooler’s very own Ad Gefrin distillery in Westminster recently. Employing over 60 local folk, it’s a great North Northumberland success story.

“As one of a surprisingly small number of English distilleries, I was pleased to be able to help raise Ad Gefrin’s profile and I hope that the Chancellor’s freezing of alcohol duty in the Autumn Statement to provide stability, boost growth and limit inflation helps them too.