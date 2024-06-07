Wooler distillery Ad Gefrin wins three medals at prestigious competition
It picked up three medals at the 2024 International Wine & Spirits Competition following a rigorous double-blind tasting process by judges.
Tácnbora Northumbrian Blended Whisky won a silver medal, while Corenkyn Blended Malt Whisky and Thirlings Gin were awarded bronze.
The wins come hard on the heels of distiller Fran Jones being recognised in Harpers Wine & Spirit’s prestigious 30 Under 30 List; an accolade that celebrates up-and-coming talent and future leaders within the UK's wine and spirit industry.
Fran, 28, was seen as a standout nominee after establishing herself in the traditionally male-dominated drinks industry thanks to her innovative approach and unwavering determination.
Fran, who has a background in biomedical science from Newcastle University, said: “I am over the moon to have been recognised by Harpers Wine & Spirit. I’m grateful for the support of my colleagues at Ad Gefrin and looking forward to a bright future here as I continue to develop and grow as a distiller.”
Ben Murphy, director of distilling at Ad Gefrin, said: “Three medals for our first three releases is a great honour and a great starting point, it shows that what we are doing is being well received and gives a great platform to now push on from with future blends and ultimately with our single malt.
"We are inspired by our past, and respectful of traditional methods, but committed to innovation and creating contemporary spirits that bring people together to share.”
He added: "I couldn’t be more proud that Fran has embraced our passion, and I am sure she will go on from strength to strength supporting myself and the Ad Gefrin team in creating outstanding spirits synonymous with timeless hospitality.”
The £16 million Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Distillery opened in March 2023. England’s most northerly distillery is expected to release its first Single Malt in 2027.
The inspiration for the venue comes from one of the 20th century’s most remarkable archaeological finds - the 7th century summer palace of the Northumbrian Kings and Queens, located just four miles from their door. The museum reveals the fascinating stories of the royal court, and the history of Northumbria’s ‘Golden Age’.
