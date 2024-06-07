Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ad Gefrin distillery in Wooler has won three awards for its new range of spirits.

It picked up three medals at the 2024 International Wine & Spirits Competition following a rigorous double-blind tasting process by judges.

Tácnbora Northumbrian Blended Whisky won a silver medal, while Corenkyn Blended Malt Whisky and Thirlings Gin were awarded bronze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wins come hard on the heels of distiller Fran Jones being recognised in Harpers Wine & Spirit’s prestigious 30 Under 30 List; an accolade that celebrates up-and-coming talent and future leaders within the UK's wine and spirit industry.

Ad Gefrin's Fran Jones. Picture: Sally Ann Norman

Fran, 28, was seen as a standout nominee after establishing herself in the traditionally male-dominated drinks industry thanks to her innovative approach and unwavering determination.

Fran, who has a background in biomedical science from Newcastle University, said: “I am over the moon to have been recognised by Harpers Wine & Spirit. I’m grateful for the support of my colleagues at Ad Gefrin and looking forward to a bright future here as I continue to develop and grow as a distiller.”

Ben Murphy, director of distilling at Ad Gefrin, said: “Three medals for our first three releases is a great honour and a great starting point, it shows that what we are doing is being well received and gives a great platform to now push on from with future blends and ultimately with our single malt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are inspired by our past, and respectful of traditional methods, but committed to innovation and creating contemporary spirits that bring people together to share.”

He added: "I couldn’t be more proud that Fran has embraced our passion, and I am sure she will go on from strength to strength supporting myself and the Ad Gefrin team in creating outstanding spirits synonymous with timeless hospitality.”

The £16 million Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Distillery opened in March 2023. England’s most northerly distillery is expected to release its first Single Malt in 2027.