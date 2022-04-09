Win a table for you and five friends at huge Bongo's Bingo Disco Inferno XL night

The original bingo rave is a regular at the Boilershop in Newcastle where it often sells out, but Bongo’s Bingo has now announced a supersize show.

The award-winning phenomenon, which combines the traditional game of bingo with a rave, dancing, comedy prizes and big money prizes, is bringing two epic Disco Inferno XL shows to Newcastle for the very first time in June – and you and your mates could be there for free.

Following on from their sold-out XL spectaculars in Manchester, Bongo’s Bingo’s double whammy of super-sized dates take place at the Utilita Arena on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bongo's Bingo is bringing a huge Disco Inferno XL night to Newcastle

This is Bongo’s Bingo amped up to the max for the North East, with thousands of players coming together at the arena.

Expect loads of classic 70s, 80s and 90s tunes, crazy production and massive prizes at the biggest parties Bongo’s Bingo has ever created for Newcastle, rewinding to a vintage era.

Fancy dress of course is very much encouraged but not compulsory.

The Newcastle host Mickey Pickles said: “We are so stoked to be bringing XL to Newcastle this summer. It’s basically Bongo’s Bingo on steroids – everything from the production to the prizes to the stage to the amount of people coming to these two shows - it’s going to be insane.

There's some madcap prizes up for grabs

"Disco Inferno is the theme so we are going to have wall to wall classics and sing-a-longs all night long. We really can’t wait for June 17 and 18.”

Bongo’s Bingo combines the much-loved quaint pastime of bingo with a wild live show, crazy antics and weird and wonderful prizes which have created the most talked about night out in the country, and spawned plenty of imitation nights.

Brace for a night full of madness, mischief and shared euphoria, with hits from across the ages all night long, such as N Trance’s Set You Free, tracks by S Club and Gerry Cinnamon, to renditions of Total Eclipse of the Heart.

:: Tickets priced £35 are available from BongosBingo.co.uk

The night turns the traditional game of bingo on its head

Win

We’ve teamed up with Bongo’s Bingo to give away a reserved table for six at Disco Inferno XL at Utilita Arena, worth more than £200.

The prize is for a winner and their five guests for a night of their choice, either Friday, June 17 or Saturday, June 18, which both start at 6pm.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: what is the name of the Newcastle Bongo’s Bingo host?

The prize is for you and five mates

A:: Micky Pickles

B:: Micky Melons

C:: Micky Mayo

Email your answer, along with your name, address and DOB, to [email protected] by 9am on Tuesday, April 19.

The winners and their guests will need to be aged 18 or over.

Usual JPI Media competition rules apply.

There's two dates to choose from

The prize does not include food or drinks.