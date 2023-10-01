Whitworths Sugar celebrates 40th birthday with launch of colourful houseware products

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Created in partnership with Yorkshire-based designer, Freya Niamh Design, the collection honours the beautiful landmarks and buildings found in Yorkshire and presents them in the artist’s signature colour palette of pinks, oranges, greens and purples, making them perfect for any kitchen.

The designs are available across a range of items including a ceramic mug, cork coaster, and an A4 print and celebrate key Yorkshire landmarks, such as the Leeds Corn Exchange, York Minster, the Piece Hall at Halifax, Ribblehead Viaduct, the Humber Bridge and Flamborough Head Lighthouse, and not forgetting the Whitworths Sugar factory.

Each design is discreetly adorned with sweet elements added to the buildings and landscapes which makes them deliciously perfect for Whitworths Sugar.

Whitworths was established in 1886, but it wasn’t until 1983 that the company started packing the Whitworths Sugar packs from their site in Normanton, West Yorkshire. The brand explored the world to bring the finest, responsibly sourced sugars to offer a wide range of white, golden, brown and speciality sugars, packed in various formats ranging from 500g to 25kg.